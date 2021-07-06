Zucchini and Summer Squash Pasta Salad with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest eating plans to follow and oregano is a huge part of that diet. Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, shares the health benefits of oregano and the difference between fresh and dried.

With lots of zucchini and yellow squash coming out of the garden, we will prepare a Zucchini and Summer Squash Pasta Salad with a lemony-oregano vinaigrette to use up your bumper crop.

Zucchini and Summer Squash Pasta Salad

12 ounces farfalle (bowtie) pasta

1 pound yellow summer squash, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 pound zucchini, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 Tablespoons olive oil (for roasting)

1/4-1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts or slivered almonds

1/4-1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives

6 ounces feta cheese

Dressing

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, chopped (or 2 teaspoons dried oregano)

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 medium garlic cloves, minced (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

For the directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.