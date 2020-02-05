ZORILA takes City Center stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re excited to welcome ZORILA to the City Center stage!
- ZORILA is releasing a deluxe version of their record “Sidney” with Electric Train Records on April 10.
- ZORILA got their start in Champaign and their debut album “Sidney” is named after Sidney, IL – where it was recorded.
- ZORILA recently relocated to Chicago in August last year and are working up for a tour this summer.
—
Website: https://zorilaband.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/zorilaband/
IG: @zorilaband
Debut Album: hyperurl.co/zorilaband