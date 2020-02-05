1  of  7
ZORILA takes City Center stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to welcome ZORILA to the City Center stage!

  • ZORILA is releasing a deluxe version of their record “Sidney” with Electric Train Records on April 10.
  • ZORILA got their start in Champaign and their debut album “Sidney” is named after Sidney, IL – where it was recorded.
  • ZORILA recently relocated to Chicago in August last year and are working up for a tour this summer.


Website: https://zorilaband.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/zorilaband/
IG: @zorilaband
Debut Album: hyperurl.co/zorilaband

