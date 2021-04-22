Zippy Zoo Day at Scovill Zoo

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

• The zoo is open!

• Earth Day will be celebrated on Saturday at the zoo along with World Penguin Day.
April 24 @ 9:30 am – 6:00 pm
Conservation tips for your own backyards. The Zoo will Also highlight our Humboldt Penguins!

Zippy Zoo Day with Mom
May 8 @ 9:30 am – 6:00 pm
Moms receive free admission the entire weekend and will receive a free gift while supplies last. The zoo will highlight zoo babies!

Mothers’ Day
May 9 @ 9:30 am – 6:00 pm
Moms enter free with a paying child.

