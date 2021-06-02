Zambian-themed Stango Cuisine going green(s)

Stango Cuisine specializes in Zambian food that is home cooked and flavorful. Today, owner Mubanga Chanda focused on their vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options; however, Stango has something for everyone, including oxtail, beef, chicken gizzards and so much more.

10% of the sales at Stango Cuisine are donated to the One Dream Foundation to help build a hospital in Zambia, Africa. For more information visit https://www.onedreamfoundation.com.

Stango also sells their food in Schnucks Grab N Go by the Deli, as well as in Common Grounds.

For more details, visit Stango Cuisine on their website or Facebook page.

