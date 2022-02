Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Duo, Zach & Mollie of The Hangovers, join us on the CI Stage.

With their high energy” raw” sound mixed with spaced-out psychedelic rock, The Hangovers are on a mission to bring back rock ‘n’ roll.

The recent release of the band’s -The Hangovers – song The Creek. It is the second single song release for the band, which has also released a five-song EP called Planet Hangover.

Feb. 19 at Pop’s Place in Decatur from 8-11

Mac’s Uptowner in Charleston Feb. 25 from 8-10 pm.