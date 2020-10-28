“You’ve Been Booed” by Meijer

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With so much uncertainty facing families as they decide how to celebrate Halloween this year, Meijer is excited to share the socially-distant Halloween trend we see sweeping our shelves—Boo Bags! The growing trend of leaving “You’ve Been Booed” packages is going to be big this year and Meijer has lots of ideas for ways to make a Boo Bag fun and original.

Meijer Expects “You’ve Been Booed” Trend to Peak as Families Seek Socially-Distant Ways to Embrace Halloween

The retailer offers creative ideas and kits that make surprising friends and neighbors with Halloween goodies easy and fun

As the Center for Disease Control warns against traditional trick-or-treating and customers wonder what a socially-distant Halloween will look like for their families, Meijer expects “Boo Bags” to become the go-to way to celebrate the season.





“Boo Bags” come from the “You’ve Been Booed” Halloween trend increasing in neighborhoods during the last few years. In order to participate, families simply fill bags with a variety of Halloween goodies and leave them in front of neighbors’ or friends’ doors with a sign explaining they have been “booed” and must now pass a ghostly surprise on to someone else.

Customers can visit the Meijer “You’ve Been Booed” page for creative Boo Bag ideas, a free printable sign and item lists that they can shop directly using Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside Pickup. These Boo Bag themes range from candy-filled family fun to potion-like cocktails and haunting décor to show that there’s a Boo Bag for everyone on a customer’s list.

Meijer also offers fun shoppable guides for bringing the spooky spirit of the holiday home through Halloween-themed décor for the porch and indoors, recipes and charcuterie boards. Additionally, the retailer offers all of the classic components of a perfect Halloween – from candy to pumpkin carving supplies to costumes for the whole family, including the four-legged friends.