It’s never felt so good to say we’re back and ready for April and all the events and activities it brings. This is traditionally one of our busiest months of the year and this year is no different.

Kicking off the first of the major events on the horizon, the Engineering Open House returns to an in-person event tomorrow and Saturday. If you’ve not been, here’s what you need to know. This two-day event is put on entirely by the students in the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois. They plan demonstrations, workshops, booths, and events to highlight how technology is evolving and can impact our daily lives. It will astound you what they have accomplished as they show off in ways that we can all understand. From robots to an American Sign Language Translator Glove, there’s so much to see. You definitely don’t want to miss the very popular Tesla Coil concert on the Engineering Quad on Friday night.

Before we jump ahead to the next event, you should be keeping your eye the cherry blossoms at the Japan House. The “Sakura” typically bloom this time of year and last for a very short time. Thankfully, the Japan House has a Sakura Watch happening on their social media channels providing updates on the expected timeframe for bloom. When they’re out, grab your camera and go enjoy this scenic space before they fall to the ground.

Easter weekend is also upon us, so there are plenty of opportunities for the kids and adults to take part in festivities that weekend. The Champaign Park District brings back their Nite Lite Egg Pursuit for adults at Hessel Park with some fun prizes. Kids can head out the next morning at West Side Park for the Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, or head to the Rantoul Family Sports Complex on Saturday the 16th to catch candy as it drops from a helicopter.

Another event making a triumphant return this April is Eberfest at the Virginia Theatre. This April 20-23, you can fill your days with overlooked films and discussions from the directors and actors who brought them to life. This year’s line-up is outstanding, bringing guests like Guillermo Del Toro showing his film, Nightmare Alley, Gilbert Gottfried with his film Gilbert, and Director Ramin Bahrani with his film, The White Tiger. There’s so many more to see so get your festival passes or individual tickets today so you don’t miss out.

The Illini Baseball team is hot right now, so catch them at home in the middle of their Big Ten season. We missed these games the past two years, so get back out and show them your support. Likewise, just down the road Illini Softball is in action with plenty of Big Ten action on the horizon.

Finally, we’re at the last event making a return after two years away. This year, the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend returns with all events except the full marathon. We’re so happy to see the streets filled with participants again and can’t wait to welcome everyone to the community. If you aren’t running or walking, you can volunteer and help cheer on those racing. There’s a new one-mile event on Friday, the Green St. Mile, as well as the 5K. All other races will be on Saturday, so be sure to sign up or volunteer! We’ll host the 14th Mile celebration on Kirby right outside the stadium with food trucks, beer and wine, and 90’s Daughter providing the entertainment.

It will be a very full month, and we’re here for it!

