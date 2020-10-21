Young singer songwriter making waves (and music) in Nashville

Ella Gibson is a 14 year old singer/songwriter who is beginning to make a name for herself in Nashville…having signed with Go Long Entertainment. Ella is from a small town in Central Illinois and has been playing guitar and singing for about five years. She plays guitar, bass, ukulele, and piano and says her musical interests range “from blues to pop, Frank Sinatra to Kacey Musgraves.”

Ella last appeared on ciLiving in July of 2019, and we’re thrilled she came back to perform for us again today. Check out Ella’s music and social media accounts by visiting her website.