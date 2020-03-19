“Young Life” changes upcoming 5k to a Virtual 5k

With many public events being canceled or postponed, Young Life decided to try a different approach with their upcoming 5k. The race, which is to be held April 4, is now a Virtual 5k. Essentially, runners who want to participate in the fundraiser can sign up, run wherever they happen to be, and then send in their times. And each participant gets a free water bottle.

Young Life is a non-profit para-church ministry. In Champaign, they primarily focus on middle and high school students along with teenage mothers in the area. The group is interdenominational and desires to create relationships with students so that they can help mentor them, introduce them to Jesus, help them grow in their faith and then join a church in the area.

Research shows that adolescents need at least 5 positive adult relationships in their lives. Middle school, high school and teenage mothers are faced with all kinds of challenges in school and social situations that they often do not know how to walk through. Their goal is to reach the furthest out student…or the ones that seem the most unreachable.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

In addition to the Virtual 5k, Young Life has their Golf Outing on Friday, May 1st at the U of I Orange course. There will be a chance to win a Chicago weekend getaway in their putting contest and a car for a hole-in-one!

Registration for both of those events can be found at http://www.ylchambana.com under the events tab.