Mahomet Area Youth Club (MAYC) focuses on out of school programming for youth ages 6-16 in support of Positive Youth Development. During COVID we became a remote learning site for Jr. High & High School students and more than 70% of funding comes from the community.

People might not know that there are many Mahomet families who qualify for free or reduced lunch and need supports like MAYC. We offer low or no cost fee structure based on family income

MAYC provides a safe place for youth to go when parents have to work- i.e. afterschool, summer, winter & spring breaks.

MAYC focuses on recreation, social development, mentoring, educational supports, life skills and creativity. We are a very diverse & inclusive group. We are similar to other organizations in the county, but are the only option in Mahomet.

Our annual auction begins Monday March 1st and ends on March 6th.

This year it’s completely virtual.



The theme is “You Make MAYC Matter” to highlight the ongoing community support that has enabled us to continue for 26 years and through a pandemic!

Funds raised help provide funds needed for youth to attend programs- both scholarships and for no-cost programs like the Jr. High afterschool program. Silent auction runs from 3/1-3/6 and the live auction and event will be live streaming on Saturday March 6th at 6pm.

Registration is free but required to participate: www.maycauction.com



Mahomet Area Youth Club

217-586-6323

700 W. Main St. Mahomet, IL 61853