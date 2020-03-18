Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur offering their famous buffet to-go

With the interiors of all restaurants and bars closed for the next few weeks, Yoder’s Country Kitchen in Arthur has made their buffet options available for pick up. Just place your order and Yoder’s will fill your containers for you. It is $9.99 and you choose food from the hot bar, 3 from from the salad bar, a soup, and what kind of ice cream you would like.

Buffet hours:

– Monday – Saturday from 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

– Friday from 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Your options aren’t limited to the buffet, however. Yoder’s new hours for carryout are Monday thru Saturday from 7:00 AM to 7:30 PM, and customers can order anything from the menu for breakfast, lunch, or dinner…including the daily specials.

They also have two Family Meal Plan options (below):

– Option 1 is $35.00+Tax

– Option 2 is $75.00+Tax

You will still be able to order and pick up pies, cookies, quick breads and loaves of bread too. Call 217-543-2714 to learn what’s on the buffet that day and place an order…or visit them online at: https://yoderskitchen.alohaorderonline.com/

