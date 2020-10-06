Yellow & Co. in Mahomet thriving during Covid-19

Yellow & Co. is a gift shop in downtown Mahomet that is not only full of great gifts, but a visual treat to visit. It’s a modern day mercantile of sorts, mixed in with a department store. Customers love their ‘snarky’ section full of humorous cards and gifts, as well as a ‘candle wall’, puzzle and art supply sections, kitchen goodies and a lovely bath and body section full of self care items. They even have a section of the store devoted to dealing with COVID-19.

Many customers say Yellow & Co. is their “happy place”…carrying a little bit of everything, carefully curated. Their focus is on customer service, offering a guided tour to customers if they need help choosing a gift. Then Yellow &Co. will wrap it all up in a cute gift bag or box, with a cute enclosure card!

For more information on Yellow & Co and Paint Like Me!, visit them:

604 E. Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853

217-454-3011

http://yellowandco.mybigcommerce.com

