Year End Financial Checklist

Champaign, IL (WCIA) The year is winding down, you’re in the midst of holiday events. But before the clock strikes midnight December 31st it’s a good idea to do a year end finance checklist. Your Dime sponsor Wall Street Financial Group.

Chief Retirement Strategist and founder Zach Gray joins us with more.

Your Last-Minute Year-End Financial Planning Checklist

• Max out company retirement plan contributions.

• Reduce taxable income.

• Review required minimum distributions.

• Do a Roth IRA conversion.

• Defer and accelerate business expenses.

• Prepare charitable donations and planned giving.