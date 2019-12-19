Year End Financial Checklist

Champaign, IL (WCIA) The year is winding down, you’re in the midst of holiday events. But before the clock strikes midnight December 31st it’s a good idea to do a year end finance checklist. Your Dime sponsor Wall Street Financial Group.

Chief Retirement Strategist and founder Zach Gray joins us with more.

Your Last-Minute Year-End Financial Planning Checklist
• Max out company retirement plan contributions.
• Reduce taxable income.
• Review required minimum distributions.
• Do a Roth IRA conversion.
• Defer and accelerate business expenses.
• Prepare charitable donations and planned giving.

