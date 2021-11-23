Year end events coming to Champaign Public Library

Nanette Donohue from the Champaign Public Library stopped by with three new book selections, as well as details on three events taking place at the library soon.

Book suggestions:

Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin

Events:

On December 9th at 1:30 PM – a joint book discussion with the Cover-to-Cover and Table Talk Book Clubs about Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower. This book discussion is part of the community-wide “Parable Path CU” series, which culminates with a performance of the opera-based on Parable of the Sower in February at the Krannert Center.

Ready for some Turkey Tales? The library’s Children’s Department will be on Facebook Live on Wednesday, November 24 at 6 PM to present “Telling Turkey Tales”—an hour of turkey and Thanksgiving-themed stories read by our wonderful Children’s staff. You can also watch at champaign.org/live.

The Start + Grow Your Business series continues through mid-December, with workshops on Creating a Winning Social Media Strategy for Your Brand; Starting an Nonprofit in Central Illinois; Protecting Your Privacy, Identity, and Brand Reputation; and Networking 101. See the full lineup with dates and times at champaign.org/events—you can watch live or enjoy the recording on their YouTube channel.

https://www.champaign.org