X-Time: Champaign teen helps kids Zoom into after school activities

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

By now, most families have hit their stride when it comes to remote learning.

But that doesn’t mean the routine has to be dull.

One Champaign 14-year-old is keeping kids at home engaged, active, and alert through her own e-learning program: X-Time.

“I learned in math that X is the variable that’s not yet known,” says X-Time’s creator, Sophia Libman. “So I hope that children can find their “X”… Like a hobby or new interest.”

X-Time is geared toward elementary students and features free 30 minute classes in martial arts, acting, creative writing, yoga, and more. Libman’s teamed up with instructors at local businesses like Amara Yoga & Arts and Dragon Claw Academy for the program.

Classes are free, however donations are welcome, and families can sign up through the X-Time website HERE.

All donations will go directly to the COVID-19 Relief Fund through the United Way of Champaign County.