While many fellow 15-year-olds were worried about sitting at the “popular table” at lunchtime, Drew McIntyre was already training to become a WWE Superstar. He didn’t have to wait terribly long to achieve his dream, either, as the endlessly athletic Scotsman skyrocketed from the U.K. independent scene to WWE before he was old enough to rent a car.

After an unexpected departure ended his first WWE run in 2014, McIntyre emerged back on the scene in 2017 and quickly rose to unprecedented heights. “The Scottish Warrior” came back bigger and badder than ever, riding a wave of momentum all the way to the main event of WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to capture his first WWE Championship. With an impressive list of title defenses already under his belt, McIntyre seems to be right at home embracing his Scottish heritage and warrior-like mentality.

McIntyre will not hesitate to drop any opponent with his patented Claymore, as the WWE Universe has seen him do already to the likes of Big Show, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and many more. At the end of the day, the man just loves a good fight, and he is not the slightest bit shy about letting his counterparts know exactly that.

WWE AT STATE FARM THIS SATURDAY NIGHT, JUNE 4TH

7:30PM

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE.