Writers of Oya launching book virtually

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Writers of Oya-poetry group join us with details on their virtual book launch and share readings from their own poems.

Writers of Oya is a group that teach spoken word as a tool for managing stress and developing public speaking skills. We have just published our first book, Unmasked, and are having a book launch with the Urbana Free Library Feb 5 at 7pm.

We are the only spoken word group that focuses specifically on girls of color. We are funded by a grant from the Urbana Arts and Culture Commission, and we have published a book of poetry.

Virtual book launch Feb 5 7pm with the Urbana Free Library