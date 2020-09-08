Wright’s Furniture & Flooring serving central Illinois more than 130 years

Dieterich, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s estimated that less than three percent of family businesses make it to the fifth generation. However, Wright’s Furniture & Flooring has not only made it, the locally-owned business, which first opened in 1889 is flourishing. Wright’s Furniture has been in business more than 130 years and now has multiple locations, 45 employees and has a 35,000 square-foot showroom.

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring features a large selection of quality living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, entertainment and custom furniture as well as a wide selection of flooring. The business also offers interior design services and window treatments through its Wright at Home store located in Effingham.

For more information about Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, visit www.wrightsfurniture.com or call 217-925-5228.

We excel at offering customers personalized service and making your house feel like a home. We have known many of our customers for generations and are very involved in the community! We offer design services and can give advice on how to find products that are both comfortable and stylish. We want the products we sell customers to last so we are very selective about the products we carry.

Local, family-owned/multi-generational furniture stores are a dying breed so that alone sets us apart. We are very involved in the community and we care deeply about providing excellent customer service and treating all of our employees like family. (And some of them are family:)

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring

Business/Organization Phone

217-925-5729

Business/Organization Address

113 N Main St, Dieterich, IL 62424