Dieterich, Ill. (WCIA)

Alex Wright, Vice President of Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, announces their Pre-Friday Black Sale, offering 40% off all in-stock furniture and accessories, with an additional 20% off clearance items.

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, a fifth-generation family-owned business, provides interior design services at its Dieterich, Robinson, and Taylorville locations and offers window treatments through its Wright at Home store in Effingham.

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring has a wide selection of furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, home accents, entertainment, commercial, and custom furniture. They carry Unique Wright’s Sleep mattresses, manufactured in Central Illinois, along with other major mattress brands.

This sale runs from Monday, November 6th, to Saturday, November 11th.

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring

113 North Main Street, Dieterich, IL

http://www.wrightsfurniture.com/