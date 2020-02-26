Workshops for horse owners provide education, save lives

It’s important for horse owners to recognize critical medical conditions in their animals.

The team at Midwest Equine at Illinois hosts public workshops that presents information and creates discussion surrounding horses and their needs.

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, attended the most recent workshop on common equine emergencies.

The following topics were reviewed:

-How to recognize it is an equine emergency

-When to call a veterinarian

-Signs, symptoms, and treatment of common emergencies such as colic, choke, lacerations, and laminitis

Workshops occur quarterly, with the next event scheduled for this summer. Stay posted with the MWE Facebook page for updates.