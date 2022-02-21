Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer and Owner of Sweat Practice and new mom helps us get moving today.

If you’re a new mom or simply have a lot going on, it can be daunting to find time and energy to workout. Instead of one longer workout, try adding 30-60 second exercises or stretches whenever you get the chance. This keeps you in the habit, so when the day comes that you do have more time, you’ll be ready and motivated.

Making this effort throughout the day will help counteract the negative effects of sitting, give you a boost of energy, and feel better (you’re taking care of you!)

These simple bodyweight exercises can be done while playing with your baby or in between zoom meetings.

In pregnancy the lumbar spine curves more than 40% and the hips widen, which results in less glute activation. Restore some of your glute strength with donkey kicks or grab your baby for some weighted squats.

Instead of rounding your back to lean over and play with baby, try holding a side plank. This exercise strengthens your obliques and helps rebuild your core postpartum.

Another way to enjoy playtime is resting in pigeon pose to stretch your hips, hamstrings, and glutes. Sitting cross legged or in butterfly with feet together are more ways to add mobility to your day.

Sweat Practice is a personal training studio, offering virtual and in person training options for individuals and small groups. We help you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

We offer both in person and virtual personal training for individuals, couples, and small groups. Our training programs are built to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals. We offer general fitness training, performance training, and pre/postnatal training. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

If you’re looking to begin training, we start with a free 30 minute consult that can either be booked via zoom or in person. Contact maria@sweatpractice.com to get started! Your first personal training session is FREE, see if it’s a good fit for you at no cost. We have a studio located in Urbana but we also make home visits and train at the ARC on campus. We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.