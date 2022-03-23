Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Woodland Wildflowers



• Spring ephemeral wildflowers have a unique lifecycle, often emerging and disappearing within a month

• They take advantage of the additional sunlight before tree leaves cast shade across the forest understory

• They are an important food resource for early-emerging pollinator species since they flower so early. This has been shown to be especially important for bumble bees since early spring is a critical time in their Lifecyle

• Wildflowers populations are very sensitive and often disappear in woodlands impacted by humans

• Recent research at the IL Natural History Survey has shown declines in wildflower population across IL in the last two decades. Its important to preserve their populations and the animals that depend on them.

• Central Illinois has a variety of high-quality woodlands in public parks where these plants can be observed in the next month or so. Be sure to find to experience these fascinating plants nature while they last!

Wildflower Examples:

• Harbinger of Spring

• Bloodroot

• Spring beauty

• Dutchman’s breeches

• Virginia bluebells

• Wild geranium