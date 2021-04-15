Indianapolis, IN. (WCIA)

Wonder Woman Flies to Great Heights at The Children’s Museum to Celebrate Her 80th Anniversary!

Wonder Woman, strong, ageless and stunningly beautiful, flies above children and families as they enter the Sunburst Atrium at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to celebrate her 80th anniversary as DC’s “Champion of Truth and Warrior for Peace.”

The newly installed sculpture is one of three iconic pieces on loan to the museum from Warner Bros. and AT&T Innovations to help celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80 years of believing in wonder.

The one of a kind flying Wonder Woman in Golden Armor was designed as part of an AT&T Flagship Store takeover in San Francisco for Wonder Woman 1984. It is a fiberglass, life size replica of Wonder Woman with fully extended golden armor wings. It is six feet five inches tall, eighteen feet wide and weighs approximately 300 pounds. A statue of Wonder Woman’s archenemy Cheetah is perched up high overlooking the flying Super Hero. The Cheetah fiberglass figure resembles the Cheetah character from the movie Wonder Woman 1984.





Coming Very Soon: Get your cameras ready! Experience the magnitude of Wonder Woman’s golden wings when you pose for photos in front of life size wings with a span of fifteen feet wide, five feet five inches tall and weight of 350 pounds.

Don’t forget to visit Wonder Woman and Cheetah, alongside several other DC Super Heroes in DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers. This popular exhibit created and debuted by The Children’s Museum in 2018, has been on tour throughout the country. It returned to The Children’s Museum in time to celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children’s at Indiana University Health, Old National Bank and Ice Miller LLP.

About The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families. For more information about The Children’s Museum, visit www.childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM, and Facebook.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

JUSTICE LEAGE and all related characters and elements ©2021 & ™ DC Comics.