Women succeeding in a male-dominated industry: From the boardroom to the power lines

Howard G. Buffett Foundation commits $1 million for coronavirus response
Today there are more and more women tackling jobs in male dominated industries. And since it is International Women’s Month, storyteller Erin Valle has been highlighting a few of those success stories.

Theresa, Shirley, Janel and Sherrie all work for Ameren Illinois, a field usually dominated by men. But these women say nothing is out of reach for them. Amongst their advice for other women who aspire to the same levels:

  • Know your craft.
  • Don’t confine yourself to gender roles.
  • Build on your creativity.
  • Realize that women bring a different point of view.

Studies show that when you have female representation in the boardroom, at the executive level and in management, it usually has a bottom line impact, including better returns for the shareholder and more profit. And at Ameren, Theresa puts it this way: “We wanna reflect our community. We have 1200 communities in Illinois… and we want to look like our communities.”

