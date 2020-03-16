Women succeeding in a male-dominated industry: From the boardroom to the power lines

Today there are more and more women tackling jobs in male dominated industries. And since it is International Women’s Month, storyteller Erin Valle has been highlighting a few of those success stories.

Theresa, Shirley, Janel and Sherrie all work for Ameren Illinois, a field usually dominated by men. But these women say nothing is out of reach for them. Amongst their advice for other women who aspire to the same levels:

Know your craft.

Don’t confine yourself to gender roles.

Build on your creativity.

Realize that women bring a different point of view.

Studies show that when you have female representation in the boardroom, at the executive level and in management, it usually has a bottom line impact, including better returns for the shareholder and more profit. And at Ameren, Theresa puts it this way: “We wanna reflect our community. We have 1200 communities in Illinois… and we want to look like our communities.”