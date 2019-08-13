Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Autumn Nagele, Wishes on Wheels chair, joins us to share more about a fun event to benefit Wishes on Wheels.

ABOUT WISHES ON WHEELS:

One summer day in 1994, a small group of motorcycles (13, to be exact!), got together to go on a motorcycle ride. Before the ride they decided to have a little poker run to make the excursion more exciting.They had so much fun they decided to do it again, only next year, they decided to try to raise money for a charity, and so it began…………. This past year we had around 250 people in attendance and raised enough for our guy to take a trip that he wanted. We were also able to provide a wonderful Christmas for 3 terrific families. We are sorry to say that we lost one of our kids shortly after.Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family. So please come out and join us so we can once again help more kids. Thanks to all of you we are able to do this.

UPCOMING EVENT:

WISHES ON WHEELS

25TH ANNUAL BENEFIT RUN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17TH

CHAMPAIGN VFW

10 TO 11:45 AM SIGN IN

NOON RUN LEAVES

5PM RUN ENDS AND AUCTION BEGINS

LIVE AND SILENT AUCTIONS

SIGN IN COST $10

BREAKFAST 8 TO 11:30AM AT VFW

$5 PER PERSON

BENEFITING KIARA WHOM HAS SEVERAL HEALTH ISSUES