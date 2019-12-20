Winter Reading Program at Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about the Urbana Free Library’s Winter Reading Program.

The theme this year is Cozy Winter Reading. There’s a reading program for every age!

For Children Through Grade 5

Children through grade 5 are invited to sign up for the Winter Reading Program and receive free books – just for reading!

• Each time you read 15 minutes, color an empty shape on the reading log, or log your reading online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• You can read anything – books, graphic novels, magazines, listen to audiobooks, TumbleBooks, or have someone read to you.

• When you have colored all the empty shapes, return your reading log to the children’s Question Desk by February 29 to receive a free book!

• You may complete 3 logs to receive a total of 3 prizes.

For Teens 6th Grade and Higher

• Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 500 pages you read (win up to 3 prizes).

• Participate in side quests:

o Win a Library café cookie coupon for finding a wrapped book in the YA stacks (re-hidden weekly, one win per person).

o Win a drink coupon for getting a BINGO on the Teen Winter Reading BINGO card (up to three coupons per person).

• Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• Remember that eBooks, audiobooks, manga/graphic novels, and anything you read for school can all be included.

• Collect your prizes at the first floor Information Desk.

BINGO cards can be obtained at the first floor Information Desk, the second floor Reference Desk, or you can print a copy from home!

For Adults

• Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 3 books you read (win up to 3 prizes). With your first free book you’ll also receive a coupon for a free cookie from the Library café.

• Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

• Remember that eBooks, audiobooks and comic/graphic novels can all be included on your log.

• Collect your prizes at the first floor Information Desk.

Book prizes are funded by The Friends of the Urbana Free Library.