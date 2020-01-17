Winter Menu at WheelHouse

1  of  10
Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

The WheelHouse is back with a look at what’s new on their winter menu.

Our mission at The WheelHouse is to serve Central Illinois with the highest quality farm-to-fork fare. Look for delicious and nutritious “comfort food” based on New American Cuisine — a melting pot of all cuisines and techniques. The WheelHouse brings a unique and eclectic dining experience to the warm community of St. Joseph.


We are champions of the local food movement by supporting organic farming, sustainable agriculture and community-supportive agriculture. The WheelHouse restaurant procures local products whenever possible to showcase the amazing products grown right here. Chef Ryan Rogiers has a nose-to-tail philosophy, a spiritual philosophy based on making the most out of the ingredients and treating them with respect. The WheelHouse features a seasonal menu with local beers and small-batch wines and spirits.

