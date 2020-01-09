Winter happenings with the Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ties & Tennies

Thursday, Jan 9, 5-8pm – Virginia Theatre

Break out your favorite party outfit and your best tennies for a night of fun to benefit the Champaign Park District Jimmy John’s Youth Scholarship Program!

MORE INFO: https://champaignparks.com/6-ways-helping-kids-can-be-so-fun-at-ties-tennies/

Frozen 5K

Saturday, January 18, 9:00 am – 11:00 am – Hessel Park

Shake off the winter blues and embrace the winter’s newest run! Don’t (snow)flake out of your fitness routine, test your endurance in this Frozen 5K. You’ll travel through three different parks and beautiful trails.

Info & Registration: https://champaignparks.com/event/frozen-5k-3/

Shake, Rattle, and Roll with Dad

Friday, February 7, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Hilton Garden Inn

The 1950s are back, so grease that hair and grab your kids and saddle shoes, Happy Days are here again. Event will include a plated table-service dinner (vegetarian option must be requested at time of registration), fun activities, and goodie bag for all the kids.

REGISTER BY 1/25: https://champaignparks.com/event/shake-rattle-roll-with-dad/