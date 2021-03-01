Winter hair care tips with Something You Salon & Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Amanda Baer, owner of Something You Salon & Spa, shares tips on keeping the frizz at bay during the winter months. We’re also talking new styles and trends we’re seeing thanks to social media outlets.

Think of your hair care just like your skin care- it needs to be adjusted with the seasons.

Frizz/dryness=Need moisture. Masking and regular haircuts are so important!

Exciting things are happening at Something You Salon & Spa as they are relocating to a big space this spring! Stay tuned to their social media for details on when they’ll be operating out of their new space.





Business/Organization Name:

Something You Salon & Spa

Business/Organization Phone:

217-607-5116

Business/Organization Address:

1401 S State St

Suite A

Champaign, IL