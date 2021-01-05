Winter guide released with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Winter Activity Guide

Monday, January 4-Friday, February 26

Guides will be available to print off our CCFPD website or printed copies will be available outside of the:

Homer Lake Interpretive Center at Homer Lake Forest Preserve

Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Campground Host Cabin, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

The coldest months of the year are here, and it might be tempting to hide away inside to wait for spring, but there are loads of things to do outdoors. Download the activity guide or pick one up at one of our facilities to help you explore nature at the preserves or even your own backyard this winter. Grab your winter gear and start exploring! Activities included will be scavenger hunts, animal track id and science experiments. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or sclementz@ccfpd.org.

Tuesday, January 12 from 1-3pm – Free Martin Luther King Day Craft bags

Wednesday, January 13

MEET THE CRITTERS: VIRTUALLY!

Online Event via Zoom, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The critters miss you! Sign up for this virtual “meet the critters” event to see how our resident reptiles have been doing! We’ll host the program from the Homer Lake Interpretive Center and bring out the turtles and snake to learn more about what makes them special creatures. This event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting information. Register at ccfpd.org. Recommended for ages 5 and up. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

CCFPD Snowflake Search coming January 21-Feb 28.