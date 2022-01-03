Winter Farmer’s Market in full swing

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Winter produce is popping up at The Land Connection’s winter farmer’s market located in Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Back for another Winter Market The Land Connection is happy to be offering a space for the community to shop their favorite local growers, makers, and artisans through the holiday season and into the new year! The Market is located inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

The Land Connection believes in heling build more resilient local food systems. we do that through offering resources, education, and access points for farmers, makers, and eaters.

Kids Kits were created in response to COVID in 2020. We wanted a way to stay connected to the community while we couldn’t offer at the market programming.

We offer resources and access points for healthy and local foods.

The Land Connection

