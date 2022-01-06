Winter energy efficiency tips with Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative

Ford County, Ill. (WCIA)

Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a private, independent business who member/owners have a financial interest in the operation. Eastern Illini provides electricity in primarily in rural areas and is not-for-profit.

There are three main things we’d like to discuss:

Winter energy efficiency tips Our Empowering Education Grant Program Our Youth to Washington Program

This time of year, many people get concerned about their winter heating bills. There are several low/no cost ways to help save money:

turn your water heater down to 120 degrees

keep your blinds and shades open during the day and keep them closed at night

make sure you change your furnace filter when you switch your system from cooling mode to heating mode, and again when you switch from heating mode to cooling mode.

Switch to LED lights wherever possible

Use weather stripping and caulk to seal air infiltration

contact your local LIHEAP office for possible energy assistance, based on your income

There is an energy assistance program through the Illinois Department of Commerce called LIHEAP that helps eligible eligible income qualified households pay for home energy services (primarily heating during winter months).

Energy costs can place severe and continuing stress on a family’s budget. In some instances, households are forced to make painful decisions regarding which bills to pay and which necessities to survive without. Due to the pandemic, energy assistance programs have been expanded to help Illinois families who have fallen behind on their electric.

We’re excited about Empowering Education Grant Program. Each year, we allocate up to $20,000 for deserving teachers in east central Illinois. This year, some of our notable projects that we’ll fund include:

Let’s Escape: A grade school in Milford is creating an Escape Room to help teach kids critical thinking, teamwork, time management, and math skills.

The Science of Cooking: A junior high in Piper City is incorporating cooking to demonstrate the principles of biology, chemistry and physics while they teach kids important life skills.



We’re a cooperative. That means we’re owned by the members that use our service. Our main goal is to serve our members the best we can and we do that by providing reliable electric service and excellent service.

We’re proud to sponsor a Youth to Washington experience for high school sophomores and juniors. Four students from EIEC member families will win an all-expenses-paid trip to our nation’s capital this summer. More information and applications are available on our website at www.eiec.coop.

HELP WITH POWER BILL:

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission

217-328-3313

Ford County

217-497-2979

Iroquois County

815-707-5001