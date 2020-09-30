“Wine Down” with Yoga & Wine Classes at Alto Vineyards

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Daly is the yoga and wine instructor at Alto Vineyards. She is a certified yoga instructor and understands the benefits that yoga paired with wine can bring. She previously worked in the tasting room and keeps up to date on our award winning wines.

Award winning wines from Alto Vineyards on the Shawnee wine trail are featured at our tasting room. Norton has just received an award and there is a new Super Blush wine available now. Alto offers a picturesque setting in the country to take you away as you sip.

Yoga and Wine classes are offered 4 times a month at Alto. Wine and yoga are and excellent pair to relieve stress and unwind.

Award winning wines, live music, a beautiful country setting that displays the beauty of central Illinois.

EVENT:

Yoga and Wine classes, award winning Norton wine, new Super Blush wine now available, and upcoming fundraiser October 4.

Alto Vineyards Champaign

4210 N Duncan Rd, Champaign, IL 61822