Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The new year may be inspiring you to get crafty whether it’s art, crafts or home decor. Winderson’s Creations & Home Consignment joins us.

Here’s more from Winderson’s Creations & Home Consignment:

Winderson’s is the first actual Home Consignment Shop in Mahomet. We knew the need was there by talking to our customers. We find new homes for furniture and home decor without the awkward “meeting up with a stranger, trying to find times and places to meet” that you have with the typical online sales of your home goods. You get to come in and browse and can always check out photos on our Facebook to see what new items we have in.

I think what people find the most interesting is the variety they find when they walk in. We carry local artwork and photography (also lining the halls of Sangamon On Main.) We carry gifts for all ages, consignment furniture and home decor, boutique clothing, greeting cards and more. We even have a new snack/candy section, which will be growing significantly in the near future, and we always have free coffee or tea.

We just finished our third year of Christmas Eve Boxes. This started when we were working out of my home and we delivered every single box the first year (2017) in the snow. The second and third year customers have been able to pick up or we deliver. We fill them with everything needed for a perfect Christmas Eve. We also make Valentine’s Packages and will always help someone create the perfect box filled with gifts for their loved ones.

We probably differ most when it comes to our location/set up. We are inside Sangamon On Main, which used to be an elementary school. We were the third tenants to move in, which was in November 2018. Sangamon is home to several businesses and I most often hear “we had no idea there was so much great stuff in here”. We don’t have an actual “storefront facing the road”. It’s kind of like finding a hidden gem when you walk in. Someone will be in the building to handle their insurance, drop their kiddos off for tutoring or for wrestling/play dates in the gym, attend art classes or yoga in the art studio, have their computer repaired, and then they walk down the hall to find a place they can shop while waiting.

We will have Valentine’s Day events throughout the first two weeks in February.

We will be hosting a children’s art event and will have a wish list through the first two weeks also. You can come in, fill out your Wish List and then let your significant other or best friends know you did it. We know not everyone will have a Valentine so we will be fully prepared with our “Cupid is Stupid” and other sarcastic items to make the holiday awesome for singles too! 🙂

Winderson’s Creations & Home Consignment

601 E Main St

Suite 105

Mahomet, IL

Located in Sangamon On Main