Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the spooky season approaches, ensuring the safety of our beloved furry friends becomes crucial. Today, we have Sydney Oliveira, the Wildlife Medical Clinic Program Coordinator, here to shed light on an often overlooked issue: the impact of Palm Oil on wildlife and how to make environmentally conscious candy choices this Halloween.

But first, what exactly is Palm Oil, and why should we opt for sustainable products? This versatile vegetable oil is a staple in numerous household items, yet its production has led to massive deforestation and endangered the habitats of animals like orangutans, tigers, and elephants. Sydney emphasizes the importance of supporting sustainable practices, highlighting the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) as a vital initiative in this regard.

Sydney also introduces the Palm Oil scan app, developed and maintained by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which aids consumers in making informed choices. The app categorizes products as poor, okay to good, or excellent based on their sustainability practices, enabling users to contribute to the well-being of our planet.

Looking to stock up for Halloween? Sydney recommends a list of preferred candy choices that are either palm oil-free or produced with sustainable palm oil. By opting for these alternatives, you can play a part in safeguarding wildlife worldwide.

For more information and to support the Wildlife Medical Clinic’s mission, visit their website at Wildlife Medical Clinic – Veterinary Medicine at Illinois. Together, let’s make this Halloween both fun and environmentally responsible!