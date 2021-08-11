Wildlife Medical Clinic welcomes back flock of new students/volunteers

The U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic is preparing to welcome 115-120 volunteers this semester to get hands-on training with sick and injured wildlife. So far this year, the clinic has cared for more than 1,500 wild animals, and there will no doubt be hundreds more.

The WMC program is unique in the country for its opportunities for hands on learning, team building, leadership opportunities and community outreach. They have nine hours of team leader training before the school year even begins, 24 team leaders, and two student managers. Each student will take a course in wildlife medicine in addition to weekly rounds, case triage and care, and student lead training engagements.

For more information on the U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic, please visit them online.