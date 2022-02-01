Wildlife Medical Clinic at University of Illinois has big impact on wildlife and students alike

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Wildlife Medical Clinic accomplished quite a bit in 2021. Dr. Sam Sander shares what that impact is for the students and the animals. Cynthia Tellez, student manager, shares more about the impact of the clinic on her training & future career.

Some stats:

• 2055 individuals admitted (most in our history!)

o 122 different species represented

o 30% of our patients were released back to the wild

• >7,000 volunteer hours logged

o 135 student volunteers this academic year

o Additional 24 students over the summer who took part in our clinical rotation

o Leadership opportunities for our 24 team leaders, 2 managers, 16 exec board members



