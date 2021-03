Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A favorite of our film critics Chuck and Pam, AppleTv's "Ted Lasso" just won the Golden Globe for Best Actor going to its star Jason Sudiekis. In his acceptance speech, the actor said he was only as good as the people he acted with. Chuck Koplinski was lucky enough to sit down with two of them, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster to discuss the show's success and their approach to it.