Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar to offer new café experience in Mahomet

Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar is a brand new cafe experience in Mahomet! Owner, Jen Wagner, has always dreamed of opening up a coffee shop, long before her Mahomet boutique debut in the summer of 2018. This November, her passion for coffee and fashion collide with a one-stop-shop experience in the Mahomet Churchill shopping mall. Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar and En Route Fashion Boutique will be together under one roof, together with Jamie Saban of Modern Blend Salon Co.

We are so excited to offer Mahomet excellence in coffee and healthy food options! In addition to a full cafe specialty drink menu, we will be serving up wraps and salads for lunch, personal charcuterie boards (think “adult lunchables”) for a quick high-protein snack on-the-go, acai bowls, smoothies, parfaits, and our signature waffle breakfast sandwich! We want to be a place that people can rely on for a consistent and delicious drink, snack, or meal solution.

In addition to coffee and cafe food, we will also be hosting Wine Nights Thursday – Saturday evenings, as well as offering up our space for private event rentals. We are excited to be a landing place for social gatherings of all types.

We proudly serve Gobena Coffee. Gobena is a local roaster in Gridley, just outside of Bloomington, IL. 100% of Gobena Coffee’s profits go to Lifesong for Orphans – a non-profit organization that cares for and serves orphans around the world. Every child served through LifeSong for Orphans will:

Not want for food, clothing, medical care, or shelter

Be taught that they are loved, valued, cherished

Receive a quality education to provide a foundation for their future

Receive financial and emotional support as they transition into new homes and adult living.

Our slogan “Life Begins After Coffee” has a double meaning for us.

Stay tuned for our Grand Opening date, which will be announced on our social media in the next couple of weeks!

Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar

217-202-5166

1704 Patton Drive, Suite 4

Mahomet, IL 61853