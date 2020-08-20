Whet your whistle with Champaign County Brewing Company

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Justin Taylor with Champaign County Brewing Company shares one of their dishes and a drink from their new menu.

Here’s more from Champaign County Brewing Company:

People are always interested in breweries and restaurants and how they run and how they got started.

We always get questions about certain beers and how they are made. How do we come up with ideas and what we are going to make next.

We are a gastropub, trying to put a different flair or spin on traditional bar or pub food.

Our grand opening is right around the corner. Looking for an opening date the first or second week of October.

Champaign County Brewing Company

217-586-2665

402 E Main St.

Mahomet, IL 61853