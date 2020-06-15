Whet your Whistle at Black and White Confections

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Thomas, owner of Black & Whites Confections, as well as employee, Sue Berry, show us around Black and White Confections.

Here’s more from Jenn:

“The Fizz” is a recent addition to Black & Whites Confections in Gibson City. The Black & Whites Confections candy store has been open for 11 years but the soda fountain was just added a little under two years ago.

The Fizz offers a variety of fountain sodas, specialty beverages, iced coffee, ice cream, and sweet treats. We have about 45 different flavored syrups and sauces to create unique beverages to suit everyone’s taste. My employees and I like to play with the flavors to come up with new, fun combinations.













We can mix two of our signature beverages: The Aloha (part of our Fizz ‘n Juice line) and The FrankenFizz (made with Monster Energy drink)

We want our customers to be creative with their beverage choices, using any of our flavored syrups or fresh fruit slices, juices, sodas, and iced coffees. We have drink suggestions but the possibilities are endless as far as getting the flavor you want. If a customer is looking for lower calorie beverage, we have several sugar free and lower calorie drinks to choose from.

118 E 8th

Gibson City IL