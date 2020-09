Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kulijt Kapur, Chief Medical Officer with Transitions Hospice, joins us with details on when you may want to consider calling in hospice for care for your loved one.

Services:

Palliative care

Hospice

Internal Medicine

Geriatrics

Symptom management in advanced illness

Goals of care in complex cases

Advanced directive

Hospice discussion in light of prognosis

What makes Transitions different-Vigil, DME, Wound care, 24h/7 days a week.