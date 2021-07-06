What’s happening this month with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about fun events taking place this month with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

Summer in Schoolhouse

Friday, July 9th-Reading & Writing

Friday, July 16th-History

Friday, July 23rd-Arithmetic

Friday, July 30th-Geography

Museum Of the Grand Prairie

10 to 11am

Costumes Welcome

Museum Mondays

July 12th-Fun with Fossils

July 19th Cars and Trucks and things that Go!

July 26-All Fun & Olympic Games

10:30 to 11:30am

Summer Concerts

Free!

Sunday, July 18th

The Chickadee Sermon

Walnut Hill Shelter, Homer Lake

Family Fishing Day

Saturday, July 24th

lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Boathouse Peninsula

9 to 11am