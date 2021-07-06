What’s happening this month with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re learning about fun events taking place this month with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
Summer in Schoolhouse
Friday, July 9th-Reading & Writing
Friday, July 16th-History
Friday, July 23rd-Arithmetic
Friday, July 30th-Geography
Museum Of the Grand Prairie
10 to 11am
Costumes Welcome
Museum Mondays
July 12th-Fun with Fossils
July 19th Cars and Trucks and things that Go!
July 26-All Fun & Olympic Games
10:30 to 11:30am
Summer Concerts
Free!
Sunday, July 18th
The Chickadee Sermon
Walnut Hill Shelter, Homer Lake
Family Fishing Day
Saturday, July 24th
lake of the Woods Forest Preserve
Boathouse Peninsula
9 to 11am