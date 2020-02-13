What’s Happening at Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Check out what’s happening with the Champaign Park District!

March 5, 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm, Leonhard Rec Center (2307 Sangamon Drive)

Join us for our Job Fair! Learn about employment opportunities in a variety of fields including Summer Youth Programs (formerly known as day camps), maintenance, Prairie Farm, life guarding, sports officials, bus drivers, Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation, and more.

Meet with representatives from these fields and apply on-site. Get to know Champaign Park District and find out why you should work with us!

Jo Dee Messina at Virginia Theatre (203 W Park Ave, Champaign, IL)

Thu, Mar 5, 2020, 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

A seasoned veteran of the music industry, Jo Dee Messina has had nine Number 1 hits to date, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and been honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards. Messina is the first female performer in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs, with fan favorites like Bye, Bye; I’m Alright; Stand Beside Me; That’s The Way; My Give a Damn’s Busted; and Bring On The Rain. She parted ways with her long-time record label in 2013 and created her own label, Dreambound Records, releasing her most personal album to date, Me.

Aside from her successes as a recording artist, Jo Dee Messina has also created a reputation as one of the most passionate, high-energy stage performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; newly penned, emotionally-driven songs; and personal testimony, Messina has been traveling the country for years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.