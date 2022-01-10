What you will find at this weekend’s winter farmer’s market in Urbana

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a look at what will be at Market on Saturday, still a lot of produce and lots of hand made goods!

Back for another Winter Market The Land Connection is happy to be offering a space for the community to shop their favorite local growers, makers, and artisans through the holiday season and into the new year! The Market is located inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

The Land Connection believes in heling build more resilient local food systems. we do that through offering resources, education, and access points for farmers, makers, and eaters.

I primarily do this through the farmers markets and programming like kids kits. Kits were created in response to COVID in 2020. We wanted a way to stay connected to the community while we couldn’t offer at the market programming.

We offer resources and access points for healthy and local foods.

We want to remind folks that there are still plenty of ways to connect with and learn about local food during the winter months! Tons of resources! Here are some links:

Cooking with Laura

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjNtzVlsVxE&list=PL4qQsYyaAoKGv-QX75x3nEd3AD-v_rjUg

Find Local Food in IL https://thelandconnection.org/find-local-food/

Taidghin Teaches https://www.instagram.com/thelandconnection/?hl=en

Local Foods by Name https://thelandconnection.org/local_foods/

