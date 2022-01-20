What you need to know before calling a contractor for your next home improvement project

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Under Construction shares tips on things to do before calling a contractor.

They also share information regarding timelines, expectations, what to look for in a contractor, and how the current economy is impacting local construction.

We help people with all aspects of home construction, remodels, expansions, roofing, and maintenance including HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical needs. We are a one stop shop for all home improvement and maintenance needs.

Recently, we have helped a lot of people with roofing needs after last year’s July hail storm.

We do it all in one place! Billing, scheduling, etc is easier and more efficient for the customer. We are building a new showroom so that people can come and view a large selection of materials during and before the construction process.

We are also experienced, we have been doing this a long time and know what we are doing.

We also offer our teams competitive healthcare, vacation, retirement options. This has allowed us to hire the best in town.

All healthcare workers and first responders can take $50 off of a HVAC check up service appointment. if they call schedule it in the month of January. We are so appreciative of the work they are doing. In this appt, we will check filters, check overall health of your HVAC system and do a cleaning/inspection.

C-U Under Construction

1153 CR 1200 East

Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.thecuservices.com