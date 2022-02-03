What you need to know about Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Krista Keller joins us with the latest on a deadly virus of rabbits that recently hit the U.S. Rabbit owners now have access to a new vaccine which could help.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus: Frequently Asked Questions

In early 2020, a new and more virulent variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV2) was detected in the United States. It has far-reaching implications for the health of pet rabbits.

What is RHDV? Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is caused by a calicivirus that travels through the bloodstream and attacks the liver. The virus is not contagious to humans.

How is RHDV spread? The virus can be spread through contact with blood, urine, or feces of an infected rabbit. Because the virus is very stable, it can be encountered in outdoor environments that have been frequented by wild rabbits. People can bring the virus into their home on clothing or shoes.

What are the symptoms of RHDV in rabbits? Infected rabbits are expected to have signs specific to the liver dysfunction, including jaundice (yellow color) to the whites of the eyes and bleeding from the nose, mouth, or eyes. Nonspecific signs of illness may include lethargy, lack of appetite, and lack of defecation and urination.

What are the treatments for a rabbit infected with RHDV? Because the infection is viral, treatment is limited to supportive care. Unfortunately, due to the virulence of the new variant, RHDV2, infected rabbits will likely succumb to the infection and not survive.

What can I do to prevent RHDV from infected by rabbit? Because RHDV is spread between rabbits, biosecurity measures performed in your home can help to reduce the risk of your rabbit becoming infected with RHDV.

These measures include:

Not allowing your pet rabbit to graze in outdoor areas frequented by wild rabbits

Not feeding pet rabbits weeds and flowers picked from areas frequented by wild rabbits

Ensuring that shoes worn outside are not worn in parts of the home that your pet rabbit has contact

Is there a vaccine available? In October 2021, the USDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the distribution and use of an RHDV2 vaccine made by Medgene Labs. In late 2021, the State Veterinarians in Illinois approved the use of the vaccine.

The vaccine requires two injections administered about 3 weeks apart and annual boosters thereafter.

The vaccine is currently undergoing full FDA approval but preliminary research, including a study where vaccinated rabbits were exposed to RHDV, indicate that the vaccine protects against infection and death.

Are their side effects to the vaccine? The preliminary research performed suggests that the vaccine is safe, and that the side effects seen are mild. Side effects include swelling at the injection site and mild fever or lethargy for a few days after the vaccine is administered.

