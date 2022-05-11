Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic is beginning to transition to their summer program, including hosting 15 undergraduate students to support & feed orphaned animals under care. Today we’re learning about the seven students who will be manning the WMC, the ambassador program, and 30 4th year veterinary students whom the clinic will host as a part of their clinical rotations before they graduate. They expect to care for ~1,000 patients between May-August, which represents about half the annual case load in just those 3 short months.

Additionally, High Path Avian Influenza is still occurring in the wild bird population throughout the country & the WMC is closely monitoring patients for any signs & testing any potential birds with concerns to assist with disease surveillance and to protect any birds under their care. It will certainly create some additional challenges this summer, but the WMC is prepared and happy to be in a place where they can make a difference.