What to do with all of those leftovers after your BBQ

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We have partied and have had family reunions and gatherings but we have leftovers… we fixed too much. What do we do with all these leftover dogs and brats? Lisa Lewey-Shields has a few ideas!

Hot Dogs and Brats

Please do not boil or microwave your hot dogs or brats.

They are so much tastier if you bake them, grill them, George Forman, or Air Fry them.

So you have prepared them and had your party/fiesta/gathering and you have so so many leftover. You can wrap them and either have them for leftovers the next day or you can freeze them for next month, but try them in a few yummy variations.

The buns can be used for grilled garlic bread for spaghetti, inside out grilled cheese sandwiches, specialty pizzas, buns for peanut butter/banana boats with applesauce, and toasted with peanut butter for breakfast.

Beans-n-Franks

Recipe printed by Allrecipes but this is the same recipe my mom made for years

Ingredients

2 teaspoons margarine

3 tablespoons chopped onion

1 (16 ounce) can baked beans with pork

1 (16 ounce) package frankfurters, sliced

⅓ Cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté onions in butter until tender.

Stir in the baked beans and sliced frankfurters. Season with brown sugar, mustard and celery salt.

Transfer to a 2 quart casserole dish.

Bake for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Hot Dog Fried Rice

by Delish US

Ingredients

1 tbsp. butter

1/2 Onion, finely chopped

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 hot dogs, sliced into coins and halved

1 Garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 1/2 c. cooked white rice

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 c. frozen peas

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 scallion, thinly sliced

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onions, carrots, and hot dogs and cook until onions become translucent, 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sesame oil to the pan and let heat 1 minute add the rice, and let cook for 3 minutes.

Push rice to one side of the pan and add the eggs, scrambling them in the pan and incorporating them into the rice when they are fully cooked.

Add the peas and the soy sauce and stir to combine.

Top with scallions if desired and serve.

Roasted Veggie Hot Dog Hash

From Lauren’s Latest

Enjoy this easy and hearty sheet pan dinner! Packed with potatoes, onion, carrots, peppers, hot dogs and flavored with simple spices like smoked paprika.

4 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium Idaho Potatoes cubed

3 medium carrots peeled and cut into coins

1 medium yellow onion cut into chunks

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

salt & pepper to taste

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 green bell pepper cut into chunks

1 red bell pepper cut into chunks

12 oz All-Beef Franks one package, cut into 1-inch pieces

fresh chopped chives optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line light colored baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss potatoes, carrots and onion with olive oil, smoked paprika, tarragon, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Spread onto prepared baking sheet in 1 even layer and bake 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and toss with green and red bell peppers and hot dog pieces. Spread out evenly on baking sheet and return to the oven for 12-15 minutes longer or until peppers start to char and hot dog pieces start to roast and blister slightly.

Toss hash with fresh chopped chives and serve.

Pigs in a Blanket (with Cheese!)

Recipe by Insanely Good

Servings 8

Ingredients

8 hot dogs

4 slices American cheese

1 (8 ounce) can Pillsbury® crescent dinner rolls

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook all 8 hot dogs in the microwave for 1 minute.

Cut a slit through the middle of each hot dog. Be careful NOT to cut all the way through. Leave 1/2 inch on ends. Insert a strip of cheese in each hot dog slit.

Separate dough into triangles. Wrap the dough around each hot dog. Place on ungreased cookie sheet with the cheese side up.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Enjoy!

Tips & Tricks

• Be sure to grab some ketchup and mustard for dipping. Also goes great with chili and baked beans.

• If you’re not a hot dog fan, you can also wrap these in little smokies, Vienna sausages, or breakfast sausages.

• Change it up with your favorite cheese! This recipe uses American cheese but you can also use Velveeta, Parmesan,

cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, provolone, you name it.

• If you’re not a fan of cheese, you can also leave it out altogether. It’s delicious either way.

• They also make an excellent snack the next day. But if you’re like my family, we rarely see any leftovers with this meal.

• Kids and adults alike love making these little pigs in a blanket! If you’re looking for something fun for you and your kids to do together. This is always a winner. There’s just something special about eating something you made yourself.

• If you want to change things up, you can also wrap your hot dogs in a thin piece of bacon. Yummy.

Penny Casserole

Recipe by Taste of Home

Ingredients

1-1/4 pounds red potatoes, cubed

10 hot dogs (1 pound), sliced

2 tablespoons diced onion

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain. In a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish, combine the potatoes, hot dogs, onion and peas. Combine the soup, butter, mustard and pepper; gently stir into potato mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25 minutes or until heated through.

Mexican Baked Hot Dogs

Recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Ingredients

Corn tortillas

Shredded cheese

Hot dogs

Olive oil

You’ll also want to gather your favorite dips or toppings for tacos, like sour cream or Greek yogurt, salsa, or guacamole.

Directions

Preheat your oven or air fryer to 400°F.

Warm the corn tortillas until they are pliable.

Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over the corn tortillas.

Lay a hot dog on top of a cheese-covered tortilla and roll it up as tightly as possible. Lay seam-side down on a baking sheet or secure it with a couple of toothpicks. If you are making air fryer hot dogs, just lay them on a cutting board or another prep surface.

Brush the outsides of the tortilla lightly with olive oil and bake for about 15-20 minutes or place in the air fryer basket and cook for about five minutes. The hot dog should be hot all the way through, cheese melty, and tortilla lightly browned and crispy.

Brianne’s Recipe Pro Tips

You’ll need to warm the corn tortillas to make them pliable to roll up without cracking. To do this, you can wrap them in a damp paper towel and microwave them for 30 seconds to a minute. Or wrap them in foil and place them in the oven while it is preheating.