What to do if you have hail damage with C-U Under Construction Roofing

C-U Under Construction Roofing shares information on the closing amount of time people have to file insurance claims for the storm of July 2020. The discuss the process as well as the importance of having a qualified local licensed company on your side during the claims process.

We are more than just a roofing company, we can take a look at the whole home nut just the roof. Damage can occur to a home both exteriorly, but also can cause long term damage to things like HVAC units, outdoor items and out-buildings. All exterior components to the home should be thoroughly inspected, that includes: Windows, gutters, siding, doors, fascia, trim, garage doors and such.

The time to file a claim ends July of 2021. This means if you have not had a through inspection by a reputable company or have not filed a claim, you are running out of time. If you need help with your claim or have hired a company that has not completed work, give us a call.

